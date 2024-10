On Tuesday, Israel's Energy Minister, Eli Cohen, claimed that the Israeli forces had taken control of Maroun El-Ras village in South Lebanon, alleging that soldiers destroyed several homes in the area that Hezbollah had used to launch rockets towards Israel.



The minister emphasized that "the military's actions were part of a broader effort to dismantle Hezbollah's rocket-launching infrastructure."



These remarks come amid Hezbollah's announcement that its fighters launched artillery and rocket fire at an advancing Israeli force near the Labbouneh border area.



Israel has launched a series of attacks and airstrikes across Lebanese territory, including villages and towns in the south, north, and east.

Video of the Israeli flag being raised in the town of Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, according to Israeli claims.