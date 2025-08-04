Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions

Following a meeting with former President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah delegation criticized Israel’s stance on recent agreements, saying Lebanon has fulfilled its obligations while the other side “acts as if it’s not concerned.”



Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ali Fayyad said, “The first step must be Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory, a halt to hostile actions, and the release of detainees. These are non-negotiable prerequisites before any further discussions can take place.”