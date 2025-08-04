Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



On the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, the indictment in the case has yet to be issued. However, in 2025, the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar, resumed judicial procedures in January by indicting ten military and civilian officials and scheduling interrogation sessions, following a period of political obstruction that stalled the investigation.



Despite Judge Bitar resuming work and completing more than 90% of the investigation amid changing political circumstances, the indictment has not been issued and may require additional time due to three main factors.



First, Judge Bitar is still awaiting responses to international requests for judicial assistance sent to six countries. These requests are crucial to the investigation’s progress but have been delayed due to a lack of cooperation from the public prosecutor’s office in the previous period.



The second point concerns 42 lawsuits filed against Judge Bitar, including motions for his recusal and allegations of abuse of power, according to a count by Annahar newspaper.



Sources say Bitar can issue the indictment regardless of these lawsuits, but there are concerns this could disrupt accountability before the special court and halt the trial.



Therefore, sources suggest it is better for Bitar to wait until the lawsuits are resolved, especially since judicial bodies, including the Court of Cassation, have been formed and are competent to decide on these cases.



Resolving the lawsuits before issuing the indictment would allow Bitar to proceed without legal obstacles.



Third, even if Bitar closes the investigation without waiting for replies to the international requests or rulings on the lawsuits against him, the file will be referred to the public prosecutor’s office to provide its opinion on the facts and responsibilities, which also requires time.



Based on this, relevant courts are urged to expedite resolving the lawsuits against Judge Bitar to help uncover the truth and ensure accountability in the catastrophic explosion case.