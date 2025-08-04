UK lowers flag in tribute, renews call for justice on Beirut blast anniversary

Our flag is at half-mast today remembering the tragedy of the Beirut port Blast on 4 August, 2020 at 06:07 pm. Families of victims deserve justice, accountability & truth.



UK continues to call for accountability & a transparent and swift investigation into #BeirutPortBlast pic.twitter.com/RkRBfahTbb — UK in Lebanon 🇬🇧🇱🇧 (@ukinlebanon) August 4, 2025

The British flag flew at half-mast Monday in remembrance of the Beirut Port explosion, which killed over 200 people and devastated the Lebanese capital on August 4, 2020.“Families of victims deserve justice, accountability, and truth,” the British Embassy in Beirut said in a statement. “The UK continues to call for accountability and a transparent and swift investigation into the Beirut Port blast.”