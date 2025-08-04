News
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-08-2025 | 16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Close associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have confirmed that the decision to invade Gaza has been made, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
The sources reportedly stated that if the Chief of Staff opposes the move, “he should resign,” signaling escalating tensions within Israel's security and political establishments.
The report added that Netanyahu’s inner circle claims to have received a green light from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to intensify military operations in Gaza.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Invasion
Attacks
