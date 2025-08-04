Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-08-2025 | 16:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

Close associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have confirmed that the decision to invade Gaza has been made, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

The sources reportedly stated that if the Chief of Staff opposes the move, “he should resign,” signaling escalating tensions within Israel's security and political establishments.

The report added that Netanyahu’s inner circle claims to have received a green light from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to intensify military operations in Gaza.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Invasion

Attacks

LBCI Next
Israel wants Gaza hostages 'front and centre' on world stage: Minister
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Israeli sources say US assisting in air defense, but concerns remain: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

New wave of airstrikes underway in Iran, reports Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:23

Israel PM says to instruct army on Gaza war plan this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40

Israel wants Gaza hostages 'front and centre' on world stage: Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:32

Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-09

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

UK lowers flag in tribute, renews call for justice on Beirut blast anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More