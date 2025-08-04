Justice will find you, archbishop says at Beirut blast memorial mass

During a memorial mass for the victims of the Beirut Port explosion, Archbishop Paul Abdel Sater delivered a powerful message five years after the deadly blast.



To those responsible for the August 4, 2020 explosion, Abdel Sater warned: “The blood of the innocent cries out to God for justice, and He hears it. Don’t think He will forget you—even if you hide deep underground or take refuge behind a corrupt leader.”



He stressed that the Lebanese people still demand the full truth. “They want to know every name behind this crime.”