Lebanon’s First Lady visits Red Cross blood center on Beirut Port explosion anniversary

04-08-2025 | 12:01
Lebanon’s First Lady visits Red Cross blood center on Beirut Port explosion anniversary
0min
Lebanon’s First Lady visits Red Cross blood center on Beirut Port explosion anniversary

On the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, Lebanon’s First Lady Neemat Aoun visited the Lebanese Red Cross blood center in Gemmayze, which was severely damaged in the 2020 blast.

She was received by Red Cross President and senior officials from the blood transfusion sector. The team briefed her on the extent of the damage and the rapid reconstruction efforts that allowed the center to resume operations in record time.

First Lady Aoun praised the dedication of the medics and staff, commending their role in restoring the center and continuing to serve all residents of Lebanon without discrimination. She also emphasized the importance of supporting blood banks nationwide and encouraged the development of a national plan to maintain sufficient reserves for emergencies.

On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
