Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

04-08-2025 | 13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
2min
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

In an unprecedented move in Israel's history, former heads of the country’s security and intelligence agencies have united under the banner " end the war", in a campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Amiram Levin, former commander of Israel's Northern Command and former deputy director of the Mossad, went beyond issuing warnings, declaring that what Israel is doing in Gaza amounts to genocide.

His remarks have taken internal disagreements to the level of outright division, according to several analysts.
Following statements by numerous military and security officials describing the Gaza operation "Operation Gideon’s Chariots" as a failure, Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned of the dangers of not convening the security cabinet. He criticized the government’s decision to limit Gaza discussions to a small group of ministers and called for what he described as “strategic clarity,” enabling the army to make decisive moves regarding the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, some security officials believe that the mounting campaigns against the government could pave the way toward ending the war.

According to one senior security source, Israel is living a “self-created illusion,” arguing that a war without a political objective will ultimately end in defeat.

These officials warn that decision-makers must now consider the possibility of a mutiny within the military, a development that would significantly deepen Israel’s strategic losses.

