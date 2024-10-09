Minister of Social Affairs affirms commitment to protecting all displaced individuals in Lebanon and condemns Israeli attacks on civilians

Lebanon's Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, affirmed its commitment to protecting all displaced individuals on Lebanese territory, including Lebanese citizens, Palestinian refugees, foreign workers, and Syrian displaced persons, ensuring their safety and providing essential support.



He reiterated the ministry's desire to continue coordinating with relevant organizations such as the IOM, UNRWA, UNHCR, and other groups working to secure shelters for these individuals to protect them and their families amid the challenging security situation and the risks associated with their presence in public areas.



In this context, Hajjar's media office rejected any allegations of discrimination among displaced persons in Lebanon, reminding that he had launched an initiative in collaboration with UNHCR and IOM aimed at providing shelter for Syrian displaced individuals who are still living on the streets and ensuring the safety of their children.



He is awaiting a formal response regarding this initiative to implement the proposed solutions.





The office also noted that the minister is continuously working with official entities in Lebanon and Syria to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of those who wish to return.



He emphasizes the need to provide minimum essential aid in their home countries to ensure their protection and enhance their stability and food security.



Hajjar condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians in Lebanon of various nationalities and called on the United Nations to exert pressure on Israel to ensure the protection of shelters that accommodate displaced individuals, including children, people with disabilities, and older people, as well as Syrian refugee camps.