Avichay Adraee: Israeli army targets Hezbollah facilities and weapons storage in southern suburbs of Beirut

Avichay Adraee posted on X on Wednesday that the Israel army attacked warehouses for storing drones and missile launch sites, as well as Hezbollah's targets located near civilian facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs.



He reported that, during the past night, the Israeli Air Force, following precise intelligence guidance, conducted targeted strikes in the southern suburb area, hitting a weapons manufacturing site and a command center for Hezbollah's intelligence division.



Adraee claimed that Hezbollah places its production and manufacturing sites, along with its weaponry, beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques, and universities in the heart of Beirut, endangering the civilian population.



Additionally, he noted that warplanes attacked locations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting an underground and above-ground storage facility for drones, along with missile launch sites belonging to Hezbollah's air unit that were ready for launch.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم مستودعات لتخزين المسيرات ومنصات صاروخية جاهزة للإطلاق إلى جانب أهداف إرهابية لحزب الله تم وضعها بالقرب من المنشات المدنية في الضاحية الجنوبية



🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية شنت طائرات سلاح الجو بتوجيه استخباري دقيق غارات دقيقة في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية استهدفت… pic.twitter.com/ix8yMx3G7W — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 9, 2024