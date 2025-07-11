News
Drones shot down near Iraqi Kurdish forces ahead of PKK disarmament ceremony
Middle East News
11-07-2025 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drones shot down near Iraqi Kurdish forces ahead of PKK disarmament ceremony
Two drones were shot down overnight near Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga bases, authorities said on Friday, hours before PKK fighters were to begin laying down their weapons at a ceremony in the autonomous region.
Brigadier General Ahmed Latif, the spokesman for the peshmerga's 70th Unit in Sulaymaniyah, told AFP, "A drone flew over the command at 10:45 pm (1945 GMT on Thursday) and was shot down in an empty area," causing no casualties or damage.
The Kurdistan counter-terrorism service reported that an "explosive-laden drone was shot down this morning, Friday... at 1:35 am (2235 GMT) near peshmerga positions in Altun Kupri in Kirkuk province," also without any casualties.
AFP
Middle East News
Drones
Iraq
Kurdish Forces
PKK
Disarmament
Ceremony
