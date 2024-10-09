Minister of Energy tells LBCI: Israeli airstrikes have affected infrastructure, we are working on finding solutions.

Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad emphasized that their mission is to endure for as long as possible while securing essential living conditions.



In an interview with LBCI, Fayad stated that Israeli strikes have impacted infrastructure, describing the situation as a war crime and urging the international community to take action to stop it.



He also mentioned ongoing communication with various parties to ensure that maintenance personnel can reach electrical outage sites in the south to carry out repairs.



He added, "Not all the necessary repair equipment is available, and the process takes time; we are working on finding temporary solutions."



Fayad noted that certain neighborhoods in Ras Beirut are deprived of electricity due to the airstrikes.



