Minister of Energy tells LBCI: Israeli airstrikes have affected infrastructure, we are working on finding solutions.

Lebanon News
2024-10-09 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister of Energy tells LBCI: Israeli airstrikes have affected infrastructure, we are working on finding solutions.
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Minister of Energy tells LBCI: Israeli airstrikes have affected infrastructure, we are working on finding solutions.

Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad emphasized that their mission is to endure for as long as possible while securing essential living conditions. 

In an interview with LBCI, Fayad stated that Israeli strikes have impacted infrastructure, describing the situation as a war crime and urging the international community to take action to stop it. 

He also mentioned ongoing communication with various parties to ensure that maintenance personnel can reach electrical outage sites in the south to carry out repairs.

He added, "Not all the necessary repair equipment is available, and the process takes time; we are working on finding temporary solutions." 

Fayad noted that certain neighborhoods in Ras Beirut are deprived of electricity due to the airstrikes. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Minister of Energy

Walid Fayad

Israel

Airstrikes

Infrastructure

LBCI Next
Hezbollah fighters target and repel Israeli troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon says has 'assurances' but no guarantees Israel won't target the airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Israel launches series of airstrikes in Lebanon, medic among the dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Israel claims elimination of hundreds of militants, destruction of underground infrastructure in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Israeli airstrikes in Bekaa and Baalbek region kill six, injure one

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
01:32

Israeli officer killed, soldier seriously wounded in southern Lebanon clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Razi El-Hage to LBCI: We won't use depositors' money to cover electricity sector failures

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel

LBCI
World News
14:21

US' helping Americans get out of Lebanon ahead of possible Israeli strike: White House

LBCI
Middle East News
15:44

Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More