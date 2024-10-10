EU launches Humanitarian Air Bridge operation for Lebanon, mobilizes further assistance from Member States

Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 05:37
High views
LBCI
EU launches Humanitarian Air Bridge operation for Lebanon, mobilizes further assistance from Member States
EU launches Humanitarian Air Bridge operation for Lebanon, mobilizes further assistance from Member States

The European Union is mobilizing all the emergency response tools at its disposal to support people affected by the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.

On Thursday, the EU launched a Humanitarian Air Bridge operation consisting of three flights from Dubai and Brindisi, the first of which reached Beirut on 11 October. The flights will transport EU-owned stocks, including hygiene items, blankets, and emergency shelter kits, among other items.

Furthermore, though the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, aid from Spain, Slovakia, Poland, France and Belgium is being delivered to Beirut since last week, with further aid from Greece to be transported in the coming days. The Commission funds the transport costs of these deliveries and ensures smooth coordination.

Supplies donated by Member States include medicines and medical items crucial to assist people in Lebanon lacking access to emergency health care, particularly those forcibly displaced.

The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre remains in close contact with Member States and humanitarian partners to mobilize further offers.

According to the EU statement, this assistance comes on top of some €104 million in EU humanitarian aid allocated for Lebanon this year, including the latest emergency allocations.

