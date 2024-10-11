Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2024-10-11 | 02:50
High views
Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah
Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised support on Friday for efforts by the Lebanese state to assert itself as Israel strikes Hezbollah militants.

"It's clear that the people of Lebanon have an interest -- a strong interest -- in the state asserting itself and taking responsibility for the country and its future," Blinken told reporters after the East Asia Summit in Laos.

AFP

