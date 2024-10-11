Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL, reports injuries

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced that a new Israeli attack on the Sri Lankan contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has resulted in injuries.



This follows a similar attack the previous day that left two Indonesian peacekeepers injured and sparked international condemnation.



In a statement, the ministry reported that "shelling targeted observation towers at the UNIFIL headquarters in Ras Naqoura and the site of the Sri Lankan contingent, leading to several injuries among UNIFIL personnel."

The ministry strongly condemned "the systematic and deliberate targeting carried out by the Israeli army."