PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that he received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing "full solidarity with Lebanon" and emphasizing significant efforts to achieve a ceasefire.



During a press conference at the Grand Serail following a Cabinet session, Mikati reiterated Lebanon's unwavering stance on its rights and territory, stating, "We have repeatedly affirmed in international forums our commitment to Resolution 1701."



He added, "The Cabinet has decided to request the Foreign Ministry to submit a request to the Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of Resolution 1701."



Mikati emphasized the need to apply Resolution 1701, particularly regarding the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon and enhancing its presence along the Lebanese border to ensure compliance with the resolution, as well as the election of a new president.



The Prime Minister noted that the Cabinet has decided to establish a dedicated online platform for monitoring all types of assistance being provided.



He announced the launch of a distribution process for medications to shelter centers for displaced citizens under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.



Additionally, Mikati revealed plans to initiate an air bridge between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to transport aid starting Saturday.



He also mentioned that among the proposed plans is the establishment of new shelter centers, with ongoing efforts to identify suitable land for this purpose.



On another note, Mikati reassured the public that traffic and passage at Beirut Airport and Lebanon's border crossings remain operational.