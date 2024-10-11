Russia demands Israel to refrain from attacking UNIFIL in Lebanon

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that it is "angry" over what it described as an Israeli military attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and urged Israel to refrain from any "hostile actions" against the force.



In a statement, the ministry demanded that Israel "abstain from any hostile actions against UNIFIL peacekeepers who are carrying out their duties in Lebanon under the current mandate from the United Nations Security Council," expressing support for the peacekeepers and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.



Reuters