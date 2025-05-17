Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections

17-05-2025 | 14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
0min
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections

The "Development and Loyalty" list has secured uncontested victories in several towns across South Lebanon, ahead of the upcoming municipal and mukhtar elections on Saturday, May 24.

According to official announcements, the list won by acclamation in the following towns: Maroun El Ras, Aaita El Jabal, Touline, Tallouseh, Qennarit, Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Khirbet Selm, Aadchit El Qsair, Nabatieh El Faouqa, Sir El Gharbiyeh, Toura, and Meiss El Jabal.

The unopposed wins reflect strong local support for the list, which is backed by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, particularly in their traditional strongholds in the south.

Lebanon News

Development

Loyalty

List

Uncontested

Towns

Elections

South Lebanon

Municipal

Mukhtar

