Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

Lebanon News
2024-10-11 | 08:55
High views
Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander
2min
Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

Hezbollah's Media Relations Office released a statement Friday rejecting a Reuters report about what it described as a "new leadership" for Hezbollah's ground war and its plans, strategies, and weapons. 

The statement dismissed the report as a "pure fantasy of Reuters writers, journalists, and security advisors," asserting that the information attributed to a Hezbollah field commander is entirely false. 

Hezbollah reiterated its policy that "there are no sources within Hezbollah, let alone a field commander, providing such dangerous information."

Reuters had reported, citing two sources familiar with Hezbollah's operations, that the group is preparing for a prolonged war of attrition in South Lebanon. 

Reuters also cited four informed sources that Hezbollah has maintained a significant stockpile of weapons, including advanced precision missiles that remain unused.

The agency also cited two sources, a Hezbollah field commander and another close to him, who said Hezbollah had formed a new operations command within 72 hours after the assassination of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27. 

The two sources, who asked not to be named, said that the command continues to function despite ongoing Israeli attacks, enabling Hezbollah fighters to conduct operations and launch rockets under centralized command.

A third source, a senior official close to Hezbollah, asserted that the group was now fighting a war of attrition.

A Hezbollah field commander, quoted in the Reuters report, allegedly described the group's leadership as a "tight circle" operating in secrecy, but Hezbollah's statement refuted these claims as baseless.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Reuters

Report

Field

Commander

