Iraq reopens Syria crossing for trade and passenger traffic

Iraq has officially reopened the Qaim border crossing with Syria for trade and passenger traffic, a spokesman for the Iraqi border authority said on Saturday, marking a key step in efforts to normalize relations and revive economic ties between the two countries.



“The Qaim crossing is now fully operational for both cargo trucks and civilian movement,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding that the reopening followed joint security assessments by Iraqi and Syrian officials.



The move comes three months after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visited Baghdad and urged Iraq to resume cross-border trade. The crossing had been shut in the wake of the revolt that toppled President Bashar al-Assad.



A statement from the Iraqi border crossings authority said the first Syrian truck entered the crossing on Saturday after inspection, marking a significant step in strengthening economic cooperation between Iraq and Syria.





Reuters