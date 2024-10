Israeli artillery shelling hit the town of Naqoura in South Lebanon on Friday.



According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), their headquarters in Naqoura in South Lebanon was hit by explosions for the second time in 48 hours.



UNIFIL reported that two peacekeepers were injured after two blasts occurred near one of their observation towers.



UNIFIL reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and stability but expressed concern over the growing risks in the region.