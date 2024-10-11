Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli aggression that targeted a Lebanese army center in the southern Lebanese town of Kafra, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.



He stated, "This ongoing Israeli crime against Lebanon has not spared even the brave soldiers who fulfill their national duty in protecting the land and defending the people. It is a call for the international community, which remains silent about Israel's violations, to take a global stand that puts an end to this aggression."



The Prime Minister also made a phone call to Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, offering condolences for the two martyrs and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.