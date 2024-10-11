Lebanon reports more than 2,200 killed as Israeli airstrikes hit 9,588 amid ongoing conflict

Lebanon News
2024-10-11 | 12:43
High views
LBCI
Lebanon reports more than 2,200 killed as Israeli airstrikes hit 9,588 amid ongoing conflict
2min
Lebanon reports more than 2,200 killed as Israeli airstrikes hit 9,588 amid ongoing conflict

Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin released the 16th emergency report detailing the latest Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country. 

In the past 24 hours, 57 airstrikes were recorded, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 9,588.

According to the Health Ministry, the latest death toll includes 60 people killed and 168 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,229 killed and 10,380 injured since the outbreak of violence.

Until now, 1,032 centers have been opened to shelter displaced persons, with 837 of these facilities reaching total capacity. The National Operations Center has registered 187,000 displaced individuals (39,000 families) in official shelters.

Security forces remain deployed across the country, ensuring safety, assisting displaced populations, distributing food and fuel, and preventing price gouging while monitoring border activities.

Between September 23 and October 11, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered the movement of 317,457 Syrian nationals and 115,044 Lebanese returning to Syria.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Death

Toll

Israel

Attacks

EU chief says Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base 'not acceptable'
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks, says ready for diplomatic solutions
