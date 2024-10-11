Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

In an interview with LBCI, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein addresses growing accusations regarding the United States' role in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon.



Amid media reports suggesting the U.S. greenlit Israel's ground operation and allegations of a wider political agenda, Hochstein clarifies the U.S. position.



He stresses that neither the United States nor President Biden authorized any military operations in Lebanon. Hochstein also touches on the frustrations surrounding diplomatic efforts, the implications of U.N. Resolution 1701, and the path toward a lasting peace for Lebanon.



Here is the full interview between LBCI reporter Raneem Bou Khzam and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: There's a widespread belief that, given the billions in military aid and no diplomatic solution in sight, the U.S. is the primary sponsor of Israel's invasion of Lebanon. Media reports even claim that you personally greenlit the ground operation. How do you respond to that?



- Amos Hochstein: Well, Raneem, first of all, it's good to be back with you and, through you, to speak to the Lebanese people. I've seen the same press reports suggesting that the United States or I personally greenlit the operation. Let me be very clear and concise: no. The United States or I did not give any green light for military operations in Lebanon, period. In fact, during the UN General Assembly, President Biden was working hard to achieve a ceasefire. There was no greenlighting of any military operations.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: Some media outlets reported that President Biden is frustrated with Netanyahu's lack of response to de-escalation efforts. Many believe Netanyahu is undermining the Democratic Party, hoping for a Trump victory to grant him a carte blanche in the Middle East. Is this why the diplomatic efforts are failing?



- Amos Hochstein: Look, this isn't about elections, whether in the United States or elsewhere. This is about human lives. It's about people's lives. We are not thinking about campaigns or elections. The only thing President Biden has asked us to focus on is minimizing civilian suffering, bringing this conflict to a close, and working toward a lasting and sustainable solution. I can't speak to other people's political calculations, but I can assure you the President is focused on bringing this conflict to a pause.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the Speaker of Parliament is mandated to find a diplomatic solution leading to a ceasefire. However, is a diplomatic solution possible before the U.S. elections?



- Amos Hochstein: First of all, I don't take direction or instructions from Naim Qassem. Speaker Berri, as Lebanon's senior government official, is who I continue to speak with. We want to work with Lebanon's government institutions, including the military, to end this conflict. That means focusing on Security Council Resolution 1701 and working towards a comprehensive agreement to ensure this conflict isn't just another cycle but the end of such conflicts once and for all. This will bring stability to Lebanon, which will, in turn, bring prosperity.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: Speaking of Resolution 1701, does Netanyahu plan to keep going until all weapon depots and tunnels are destroyed? Is 1701 dead, and are we moving towards 1559?



- Amos Hochstein: It's important to look ahead. Resolution 1701 successfully ended the 2006 war, but it wasn't fully implemented, leading us to where we are today. We need to focus on adhering to the full implementation of 1701, ensuring measures are in place to make that a reality. This includes strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces, and the U.S. remains committed to that effort. The Lebanese Armed Forces should be the primary security force along Lebanon's borders, ensuring the country's security. At the same time, a new government must address the critical needs of the country. This is how we end the conflict and best serve the people of Lebanon.



Raneem, let me add one thing. A lot of discussions focus on what should happen first, but everything needs to happen now. We need to bring this to a pause, secure a diplomatic solution, elect a new president, form a new government, and strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces. All of these must happen simultaneously, and we all need to work towards that goal now.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: Speaking of the presidency, Lebanon definitely needs a president, especially with institutions collapsing. Are there any back-channel efforts underway? Can you comment on Secretary Blinken's call with Speaker Berri?



- Amos Hochstein: We are in constant communication with the Lebanese government. Secretary Blinken spoke with Speaker Berri and Prime Minister Mikati, and I've been speaking with Lebanese leaders, both political and military, almost daily. However, it is not for the United States to choose Lebanon's President. That is for the Lebanese people to decide. The Lebanese people, through their Parliament and different factions, must come together, realize this is a moment of crisis, and select a president who represents all citizens—Shia, Sunni, Christians, Druze, Jews, Buddhists—everyone. Lebanon is special because of its pluralism, and that is the kind of president Lebanon needs to usher in a new era of prosperity and security.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: What does the day after in southern Lebanon look like?



- Amos Hochstein: Lebanon, like all countries, should be able to secure its borders. Once we bring the conflict to an end, the Lebanese Armed Forces should be significantly deployed in the south, with the international community supporting an economic package to help with reconstruction. This applies not only to the south but also to Beirut and the rest of Lebanon, which have suffered immense destruction.



As we speak, there has been an attack on UNIFIL, which is unacceptable, and we've seen loss of life among Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers. Our deepest sympathies go out to them and their families. We've also condemned yesterday's attack in central Beirut. The continued bombing of Beirut needs to stop. The day after this conflict must look like a return to peace, where Lebanese citizens can rebuild their homes and farms, knowing that another conflict isn't looming.



To do this, Lebanon needs a strong military, a strong government, and international support. The Lebanese people have thrived globally and should be able to succeed in their own country.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: What about the Beirut-Haifa equation we're hearing about, where Israel stops targeting Beirut if Hezbollah stops targeting Haifa?



- Amos Hochstein: There are no equations. We are focused on ending this conflict entirely. We don't support campaigns of bombings in densely populated areas like Beirut. We want the conflict to end, and we will continue working with the Lebanese government to implement Security Council Resolution 1701 and establish other mechanisms to ensure a sustainable solution.



This isn't about securing a temporary ceasefire. We want a lasting peace where the people in the South can rebuild without fear of another conflict. Achieving this requires a strong Lebanese Armed Forces, a stable government, and international community support.



- Raneem Bou Khzam: Lastly, are you planning to visit the region soon?



- Amos Hochstein: I look forward to visiting soon. But whether I visit or not isn't the main point. As President Biden has said, we are working on this daily, and even when I'm in Washington, we remain deeply engaged in these efforts.