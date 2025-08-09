France expresses solidarity with Lebanon after deadly army explosion

The French Embassy in Lebanon expressed its solidarity with the country following the deaths of six Lebanese soldiers in an explosion while inspecting a weapons depot in South Lebanon's Wadi Zibqin, Tyre.



In a post on its account on the X platform, the embassy wrote: “With deep sadness and sorrow, we received the news of the martyrdom of Lebanese Army soldiers while performing their duties in southern Lebanon. France extends its heartfelt condolences to their families and stands alongside Lebanon in this ordeal.”