US Envoy Tom Barrack offers condolences to PM Salam over loss of Armed forces members

U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack has extended his condolences to Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam following the death of several members of the Lebanese Armed Forces.



In a letter addressed to Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria expressed sympathy on behalf of President Trump and the American people.



The statement honored the fallen service members for their dedication to Lebanon's defense and security, noting that their sacrifice would be remembered and respected. It also conveyed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.



The letter reaffirmed the United States' solidarity with Lebanon during this time of mourning, offering heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and all who serve in the Lebanese Armed Forces.