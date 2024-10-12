Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers

At least 40 countries have expressed their "full" support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and called for the protection of its personnel after five peacekeepers were injured within 48 hours.



In a joint statement, these contributing nations urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect UNIFIL's presence.



"Ensuring the safety and security of all UNIFIL personnel at all times is imperative," the statement read, according to a message shared by Poland's UN mission on social media.