Eight municipal councils win uncontested in Chouf, Lebanon

Six municipal councils in the Chouf district secured victory uncontested, while two more councils won after candidates withdrew following the closure of the candidacy period for municipal elections.



The eight councils that won by acclamation are Kneisseh, Jadra-Wadi el Zayni, Haret Jandal, Dahr el Mghara, Ammik, Mazraat el Dahr, and Ain el Haour.