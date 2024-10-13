US expresses concern to Israel regarding reports of gunfire at peacekeeping force positions in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 22:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US expresses concern to Israel regarding reports of gunfire at peacekeeping force positions in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US expresses concern to Israel regarding reports of gunfire at peacekeeping force positions in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his deep concern to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, on Saturday regarding reports that the Israeli military had fired at positions belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

During his call with Gallant, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement that Austin urged the need to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Reuters

Lebanon News

United States

Israel

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Gunfire

LBCI Next
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
WHO: 100 out of 207 primary health care centers in Lebanon closed due to escalating violence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Russia demands Israel to refrain from attacking UNIFIL in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israel's UN Envoy proposes relocating UNIFIL forces in Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

UNIFIL spokesperson: Israeli forces intentionally targeted our troops in South Lebanon, injuring two

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Israeli airstrikes cause damage to civilian structures in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:16

WHO: 100 out of 207 primary health care centers in Lebanon closed due to escalating violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Israeli airstrikes kill four in Barja, three in Bekaa, and injure dozens: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

Washington Post: Trump requests military aircraft and vehicles amid Iran threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10

Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More