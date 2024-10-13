News
US expresses concern to Israel regarding reports of gunfire at peacekeeping force positions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 22:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US expresses concern to Israel regarding reports of gunfire at peacekeeping force positions in Lebanon
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his deep concern to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, on Saturday regarding reports that the Israeli military had fired at positions belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
During his call with Gallant, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement that Austin urged the need to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces.
Reuters
Lebanon News
United States
Israel
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Gunfire
