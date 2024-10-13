UNIFIL statement: Any deliberate attack on UN peacekeepers is a severe breach of humanitarian law and Resolution 1701

UNIFIL confirmed in a statement that "U.N. peacekeepers witnessed a serious breach by Israeli forces in the early hours of Sunday, with three Israeli military units crossing the Blue Line into Lebanese territory near the village of Ramyeh in South Lebanon."



At approximately 4:30 a.m., while U.N. peacekeepers were sheltering, two Israeli Merkava tanks forcibly destroyed the main gate of a U.N. site and entered the premises.



The soldiers reportedly demanded that the lights in the base be turned off.



"The tanks withdrew after about 45 minutes following protests lodged through UNIFIL's liaison mechanism, highlighting the danger Israeli forces posed to U.N. personnel," the statement added.



Later, at around 6:40 a.m., U.N. peacekeepers at the same site reported bursts of gunfire approximately 100 meters north of their location. The incident generated thick smoke that entered the base, causing skin irritation and stomach problems for 15 peacekeepers, despite wearing protective masks. They are currently receiving medical treatment.



Additionally, UNIFIL confirmed that Israeli forces blocked a critical logistical operation near Meiss El-Jabal the previous day, preventing the movement of essential supplies.



UNIFIL strongly condemned these violations, reiterating for the fourth time the obligation of all parties to respect the safety and security of U.N. personnel and properties, as outlined by U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



"The intrusion into a U.N. facility constitutes a grave violation of international law, and any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a serious breach of humanitarian law."



UNIFIL also called for an explanation from the Israeli military regarding these incidents, stressing that restricting the freedom of movement of peacekeepers violates their mandate.