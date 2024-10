On Sunday, Hezbollah aired an audio recording of its assassinated leader, Hassan Nasrallah, just over two weeks after an Israeli air strike killed him in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



"We count on you... to defend your people, your families, your nation, your values, and your dignity, and to defend this holy and blessed land and this honorable people," said Nasrallah, who was killed on September 27 in a recording it said was made as he addressed the Iran-backed group's fighters during a military maneuver.



AFP

الاعلام الحربي في حزب الله ينشر كلمة للأمين العام للحزب الشهيد السيد حسن نصرالله خلال إحدى المناورات العسكرية pic.twitter.com/fov20cz4pf — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 13, 2024