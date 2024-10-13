Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced in a statement that after closely monitoring a covert attempt by Israeli forces to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Meiss El Jabal in South Lebanon at 7:30 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2024, its fighters ambushed the troops.



The statement added, ''They unleashed a barrage of rocket fire and gunfire, leading to intense clashes at close range that resulted in casualties among the infiltrating unit. The Israeli forces retreated amid the cries and distress of their soldiers.''