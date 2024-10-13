Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-13 | 14:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced in a statement that after closely monitoring a covert attempt by Israeli forces to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Meiss El Jabal in South Lebanon at 7:30 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2024, its fighters ambushed the troops. 

The statement added, ''They unleashed a barrage of rocket fire and gunfire, leading to intense clashes at close range that resulted in casualties among the infiltrating unit. The Israeli forces retreated amid the cries and distress of their soldiers.''

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Rockets

Israel

Infiltration

Meiss El Jabal

Attacks

Troops

LBCI Next
Adraee: Israeli forces target Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes cause damage to civilian structures in southern Lebanon (Video)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah reveals attacks on Israeli forces amid Israel's infiltration attempts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:29

Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Israeli airstrikes cause damage to civilian structures in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
13:06

Number of injured rises to 20 from drone explosion in Binyamina, Haifa, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More