Houthis say death toll reaches 74 in US strike on Yemen port

Yemen's Houthis said U.S. strikes on a fuel port killed 74 people and wounded more than 170 on Friday, making it the deadliest attack of Washington's intensified month-long air campaign.



"The death toll from the American enemy's targeting of the Ras Issa facility has risen to 74 martyrs and 171 wounded in a non-final count," said Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi.





AFP