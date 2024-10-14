Jordan's PM receives Mikati, reaffirms support for Lebanon and condemns Israeli aggression

2024-10-14 | 05:08
Jordan&#39;s PM receives Mikati, reaffirms support for Lebanon and condemns Israeli aggression
0min
Jordan's PM receives Mikati, reaffirms support for Lebanon and condemns Israeli aggression

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan affirmed that Jordan, under the directives of King Abdullah II, stands by Lebanon, supports its security, sovereignty, and stability, and strongly condemns the Israeli aggression against it.

He emphasized the need to adhere to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Jordanian prime minister's statement came during his meeting with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The meeting was attended by Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Amman, Youssef Raji.

During the meeting, they discussed the consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon, developments in the situation, and the dangerous escalation in the region.

Mikati expressed his appreciation for the positions of Jordan — its king, government, and people — toward Lebanon in light of the Israeli aggression it is facing.

Upon his arrival, an official reception ceremony was held for Mikati.

