Eiffel Tower to go dark on Monday night after Pope Francis' death

21-04-2025 | 05:47
Eiffel Tower to go dark on Monday night after Pope Francis&#39; death
Eiffel Tower to go dark on Monday night after Pope Francis' death

The Eiffel Tower's landmark illuminations will be switched off on Monday night in memory of Pope Francis who died aged 88, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

City hall was planning to name a site in the French capital after Francis who, she said, had placed "ecology at the center of spiritual concerns" and had argued in favor of "welcoming refugees."



AFP
 

'A great man has left us': Italy's Meloni on pope's death
Pope Francis was 'faithful friend' of Palestinians: Abbas
