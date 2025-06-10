PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressed the Rebuilding Lebanon Conference with a firm call for full state sovereignty and international cooperation to help the country overcome its mounting crises.



Speaking at the event, Salam emphasized that the state must exert full control over all armed forces in the country and uphold international resolutions, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, as a foundation for peace and stability.



He pointed to Lebanon’s deep-rooted financial collapse as a direct result of poor governance and the culture of impunity, noting that the country now faces serious structural and security challenges.



“In the south, we have dismantled more than 500 weapons depots, and we have reinforced security at Beirut’s international airport,” he said. “We are actively engaging diplomatic channels to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon and withdraw from the five disputed border points.”



The prime minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with the international community to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.



He noted that Lebanon is in the process of drafting fair legislation aimed at restoring confidence in the financial system and securing justice for depositors.



“Our objective is a fair financial law that guarantees the rights of depositors and helps rebuild trust in the banking sector,” he said.



Salam also stressed the importance of achieving social justice. He announced that the government had secured funding for the “AMAN” social protection program and a reconstruction loan from the World Bank. However, he acknowledged that significant work still lies ahead.



"In the face of these challenges, we will be organizing two major international conferences in the coming months—one focused on reconstruction and another on investment," he added.