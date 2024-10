A residential home on the Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district in northern Lebanon was struck by an Israeli strike Monday, as seen in a recently surfaced video.



Preliminary information indicate that five people were killed and many others were injured in the Israeli strike.

استهداف منزل على طريق ايطو - اهدن pic.twitter.com/P7BlJf2avY — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 14, 2024