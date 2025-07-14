News
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
World News
14-07-2025 | 04:07
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
Malaysia clamped down Monday on the export, trans-shipment, and transit of all U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips, seeking to stop illegal trade, including to countries such as China.
"Effective immediately, all exports tranships, and transits of high-performance AI chips of U.S. origin are subject to a strategic trade permit," Malaysia's investment, trade, and industry ministry said in a statement.
AFP
