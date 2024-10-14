Hezbollah condemns Israeli media tour for Western outlets in South Lebanon

Hezbollah's media relations office issued another statement condemning a media tour organized by the Israeli army for various Western news outlets in South Lebanon.



According to the statement, this tour, in addition to the previously reported participation by BBC, included major international outlets such as The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Fox News, Reuters, The New York Times, Financial Times, Associated Press, and others.



Hezbollah criticized this media activity, labeling it as propaganda, and called on relevant authorities to take necessary legal and political measures in response to this action.