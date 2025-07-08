UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings

The United Nations, on Tuesday, expressed serious concern over the deaths of at least 10 people in Kenya where police and protesters clashed during anti-government demonstrations the previous day.



"We are deeply troubled by the killings yesterday of at least 10 people, as well as looting and destruction of property in Kenya," U.N. rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva, lamenting that security forces had used "lethal ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons."



AFP