UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings

World News
08-07-2025 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says &#39;deeply troubled&#39; by Kenya protest killings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings

The United Nations, on Tuesday, expressed serious concern over the deaths of at least 10 people in Kenya where police and protesters clashed during anti-government demonstrations the previous day.

"We are deeply troubled by the killings yesterday of at least 10 people, as well as looting and destruction of property in Kenya," U.N. rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva, lamenting that security forces had used "lethal ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons."

AFP

World News

United Nations

Kenya

Protests

LBCI Next
UK, France seeking to deepen cooperation amid 'major challenges', Macron stated
Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

King Charles says 'deeply saddened' by death of Pope Francis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01

Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

'Appalling' to see civilians treated as 'collateral damage' by Iran, Israel: UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:33

ICC seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women

LBCI
World News
09:20

EU gives green light for Bulgaria to join euro

LBCI
World News
06:57

Qatar says Doha talks focused on 'framework' for Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
06:53

UK, France seeking to deepen cooperation amid 'major challenges', Macron stated

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-06

With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-20

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon, gas remains unchanged

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More