On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 10:08
High views
2
min
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
Head of the Lebanese Doctors Syndicate, Youssef Bakhash, highlighted the risk of epidemics due to overcrowding.
In an interview with LBCI, Bakhash stated, "We, as syndicates, have joined forces to assist the Ministry of Public Health in inspecting shelters for the early detection of any potential epidemics."
He revealed that scabies cases were discovered in some Beirut shelters last week, and medications were distributed to treat those affected.
Bakhash noted that the healthcare crisis began in 2019, and on September 17, 2024, the sector faced a significant blow from the pager explosions. Despite this, hospitals managed to handle the influx of casualties.
He announced that, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, they had implemented a strategy to treat the wounded and transfer them to their homes or hospitals outside conflict zones to preserve capacity at hospitals in targeted areas.
He emphasized the need for proactive measures to support the healthcare sector as it continues its work if the conflict persists.
Bakhash confirmed that international aid includes medical supplies, and while the sector is holding steady and doctors are resilient, they are preparing for the months ahead.
He also mentioned a hotline, 81860087, for following up on war casualties.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Doctors Syndicate
Youssef Bakhash
War
Healthcare
Crisis
