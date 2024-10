The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that they had discovered and raided an underground command headquarters belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit in South Lebanon.



He said that the operation was conducted by the Israeli army's 8th Brigade and resulted in face-to-face clashes with militants, during which several Hezbollah operatives were killed.



"The underground complex, stretching 800 meters beneath a residential area, was used as a command center for the Radwan unit and contained advanced weaponry, including rockets for helicopters, rocket-propelled grenades, motorcycles, and long-term accommodation supplies such as food and a kitchen," the army claimed.



According to the statement, these resources were allegedly part of Hezbollah's plan for an eventual incursion into northern Israel, dubbed the "Occupation of the Galilee."



The army alleged that during the raid, Israeli forces encountered a militant who had barricaded himself inside the facility. "The Israeli army called in air support, and the militant was killed."

#عاجل بطول 800 متر تحت الأرض: قوات جيش الدفاع تكشف وتداهم مقر قيادة تحت الأرض لقوة الرضوان في جنوب لبنان



🔸قوات اللواء 8 تقوم بتصفية العديد من المخربين في اشتباكات وجهًا لوجه، وتكتشف وسائل قتالية وتدمر البنى التحتية الإرهابية التابعة لمنظمة حزب الله فوق وتحت الأرض.



🔸تحت الأرض،… pic.twitter.com/Or77lQJrbX — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 14, 2024