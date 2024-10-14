On LBCI, Lebanon's health minister affirms: Healthcare sector holds strong with external aid support

2024-10-14 | 15:33
On LBCI, Lebanon's health minister affirms: Healthcare sector holds strong with external aid support
2min
On LBCI, Lebanon's health minister affirms: Healthcare sector holds strong with external aid support

Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad affirmed that the healthcare sector is enduring under current conditions with support from external aid, noting that resources are not unlimited and that they are working at full capacity.

In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030," Minister Abiad confirmed that most medications are available and sufficient for about four to five months, revealing that they have "found a solution for other regular medications with the help of Middle East Airlines."

He clarified that "there are approximately 150 martyrs among healthcare workers and firefighters, over 250 injuries, and 13 hospitals out of service."

He added, "We are preparing a file with the Beirut Bar Association to submit a complaint to the Security Council or human rights organizations."

Abiad pointed out that "Lebanese communities were struggling with trust issues regarding aid distribution, so we adopted a transparency system similar to that used for cancer medications, showing which hospitals received assistance."

The health minister emphasized that "the importance lies in cooperation and organization among all elements of the medical sector and municipalities. We have hotlines through which we communicate with displaced patients and meet their needs at no cost."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Firas Abiad

Healthcare

EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers
Israeli airstrike on medical center in Seddiqine, South Lebanon kills one
