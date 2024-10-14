UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says

United Nations peacekeepers will stay in all positions in Lebanon despite Israeli calls for them to move amid intensifying fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and five blue helmets suffering injuries, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said Monday.



"The decision was made that UNIFIL would currently stay in all its positions in spite of the calls that were made by the Israeli army to vacate the positions that are in the vicinity of the Blue Line," said U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.



AFP