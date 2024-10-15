PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced in an interview with Al Jazeera Tuesday that the government has formally decided to submit a request to the UN Security Council for a ceasefire.



Mikati revealed that Lebanon had received U.S. guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs.



In the interview, Mikati emphasized efforts to remove any pretexts for Israel to target Beirut's Airport, seaports, and land crossings. While attempts at a ceasefire are ongoing at the UN Security Council, Mikati noted that no final agreement has been reached yet.



Mikati also affirmed the Lebanese Army's ability to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in cooperation with UNIFIL while dismissing discussions on Resolution 1559, which he described as a source of internal division.



He further stressed the importance of implementing the Taif Agreement and ensuring that the state's legitimate forces hold exclusive control over arms.