Hisham Fawaz to LBCI: Massive damage to Murtada Hospital in Baalbek after Israeli airstrikes

The head of the hospital department at the Health Ministry, Hisham Fawaz, announced that Murtada Hospital in Baalbek suffered extensive damage after being struck by Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday.



Speaking to LBCI, Fawaz stated, "It is currently impossible for maintenance teams to reach the site, but we are working to reopen the hospital soon in cooperation with its administration. Unfortunately, this scenario has become routine, and it is a dangerous situation."