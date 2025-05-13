News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections
Lebanon News
13-05-2025 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections
Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar announced that he is personally overseeing the vote-counting process in the Tripoli municipal elections.
Speaking from the Palace of Justice in Tripoli, Hajjar stated: "I am responsible for the electoral process and am closely monitoring the counting of votes, particularly for municipal councils, as the tallying for the mukhtars has already been completed."
He explained that the Higher Registration Committees finalized the results for mukhtars, while the municipal count is still underway.
"The process has taken time, which is a positive sign, as it reflects the committees' commitment to careful and precise counting," he said.
Al-Hajjar emphasized that the results are reliable, as issued by the official committees, and that the vote count follows a three-phase process, underscoring in his words, the integrity and transparency of the elections.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Interior
Minister
Ahmad al-Hajjar
Vote
Count
Tripoli
Municipal
Elections
Next
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
Baalbek-Hermel governor extends deadline for mukhtar election nominations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
Lebanon News
10:16
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Baalbek-Hermel governor extends deadline for mukhtar election nominations
Lebanon News
07:53
Baalbek-Hermel governor extends deadline for mukhtar election nominations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-14
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-14
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Polls close in North Lebanon and Akkar as vote counting begins
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Polls close in North Lebanon and Akkar as vote counting begins
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
2
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
3
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
4
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
7
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
8
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More