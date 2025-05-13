Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar announced that he is personally overseeing the vote-counting process in the Tripoli municipal elections.



Speaking from the Palace of Justice in Tripoli, Hajjar stated: "I am responsible for the electoral process and am closely monitoring the counting of votes, particularly for municipal councils, as the tallying for the mukhtars has already been completed."



He explained that the Higher Registration Committees finalized the results for mukhtars, while the municipal count is still underway.



"The process has taken time, which is a positive sign, as it reflects the committees' commitment to careful and precise counting," he said.



Al-Hajjar emphasized that the results are reliable, as issued by the official committees, and that the vote count follows a three-phase process, underscoring in his words, the integrity and transparency of the elections.