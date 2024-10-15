Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed Lebanon's readiness to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached between Hezbollah and Israel, which has been conducting "hit-and-run" operations in the region.

In an interview with AFP, Mikati stated, "We currently have 4,500 troops in South Lebanon, and we plan to increase that number by 7,000 to 11,000."

He explained that troops could be redeployed from less volatile areas to the South if a ceasefire is achieved.

When asked whether Israeli forces were present inside Lebanon, he responded, "Our information indicates that there are hit-and-run operations; they come in and out."

Mikati pointed out that the current international effort centers around "issuing a resolution for a ceasefire, implementing Resolution 1701, and enhancing the army's presence in South Lebanon, particularly south of the Litani River."

"As a Lebanese state, we are prepared to enforce our sovereignty over all Lebanese territory," he stressed.

In a related development, Mikati emphasized that "we have implemented strict monitoring measures at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport for the past week to prevent any attacks from Israel."

He stated, "As a government, we are doing everything in our power to remove any pretext from the Israelis." 

The prime minister clarified that "passengers, aircraft, and transported goods are all subjected to strict scrutiny since last week."

Lebanon News

PM

Najib Mikati

AFP

Lebanon

Military

Presence

South Lebanon

Ceasefire

