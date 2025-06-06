South Korea's new president Lee Jae-myung has spoken by phone to U.S. President Donald Trump, Lee's office said on Friday.



In the call, Trump and Lee resolved to make an effort to reach a satisfactory agreement on tariffs as soon as possible, and decided to encourage working-level negotiations to yield tangible results, Lee's office said in a statement.



Trump also invited Lee to the United States and agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity - in a multilateral format or on bilateral visit for more in-depth consultations on the development of the alliance between the two countries, Lee's office said.



Lee was elected in a June 3 snap election after the U.S. ally's former leader, Yoon Suk Yeol, was impeached and ousted. Lee's term began on Wednesday.







