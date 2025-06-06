Trump and South Korea's new President Lee speak by phone: Lee's office

06-06-2025 | 11:02
Trump and South Korea's new President Lee speak by phone: Lee's office
0min
Trump and South Korea's new President Lee speak by phone: Lee's office

South Korea's new president Lee Jae-myung has spoken by phone to U.S. President Donald Trump, Lee's office said on Friday.

In the call, Trump and Lee resolved to make an effort to reach a satisfactory agreement on tariffs as soon as possible, and decided to encourage working-level negotiations to yield tangible results, Lee's office said in a statement.

Trump also invited Lee to the United States and agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity - in a multilateral format or on bilateral visit for more in-depth consultations on the development of the alliance between the two countries, Lee's office said.

Lee was elected in a June 3 snap election after the U.S. ally's former leader, Yoon Suk Yeol, was impeached and ousted. Lee's term began on Wednesday.



Reuters
 

