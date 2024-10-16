The Israeli military said Wednesday it conducted an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah weapons depot in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



According to Avichay Adraee, an Israeli army spokesperson, fighter jets struck a "strategic weapons depot belonging to Hezbollah that was in an underground facility."



He said, "The operation was conducted based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate."



Adraee added, "Measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including issuing warnings to residents before the strike."